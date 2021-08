Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Monday, August 2nd. Read at your own risk!. So far, Big Brother Season 23 has featured one of the most well-liked casts the CBS series has delivered in a while, but as always, one tends to stand out as the absolute favorite among fans. Tiffany Mitchell arguably reached that top tier as America rallied behind a contestant set on proving that women over 40 can play the game as well as anyone, despite not being cast all that often.