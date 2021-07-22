Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Let us walk you (without rhythm) through everything happening in that crowded Dune trailer

By William Hughes
A.V. Club
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter plenty of teases, posters, and a quick glimpse of one very large worm, the first full trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune finally arrived on the internet today. And while the visuals of the Arrival director’s new film are clearly evocative—filled, as they are, with sweeping desert vistas, exploding spaceships, and a levitating Stellan Skarsgård—it can be easy to get overwhelmed with questions while watching the quickly-paced trailer. Why are everybody’s eyes that weird shade of blue? What’s up with Dave Bautista? Why are all the people in the future fighting with knives, instead of space guns?

www.avclub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Zendaya
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Oscar Isaac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune Messiah#The Dune#Arrival#The A V Club#Justice League#Fremen#House#The David Lynch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Desert
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Jason Momoa interview turns ‘uncomfortable’ after ‘icky’ Game of Thrones question

An interview with Jason Momoa turned extremely awkward after the actor took umbrage with a question about Game of Thrones.The Aquaman actor was asked by The New York Times if he had any “regrets” about the Thrones scenes in which his character, Khal Drogo, was sexually violent.Momoa seemed happy enough to answer the question, replying: “Well, it was important to depict Drogo and his style. You’re playing someone that’s like Genghis Khan. It was a really, really, really hard thing to do. But my job was to play something like that, and it’s not a nice thing, and it’s...
Moviescosmicbook.news

'Dune' Main Trailer Is Here

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new Dune trailer and batch of character posters. "IT’S TIME. #DuneMovie coming October 22," teases the video description. A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.
Moviesthecheyennepost.com

Dune | Official Main Trailer

----------------- https://www.instagram.com/dunemovie/. Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) directs Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune,” the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller of the same name. A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man...
Moviesdailydead.com

Watch the New Trailer for DUNE

Now set to be released in theaters and HBO Max on October 22nd, we have an extended look at the new Dune movie that should give you a much better idea of what to expect from the latest Denis Villeneuve epic:. Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) directs...
Video GamesArs Technica

Latest Dune trailer gives us our best look yet at Denis Villeneuve’s epic film

It seems like we've been waiting forever for the much-anticipated release of filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic science fiction novel Dune. The movie was originally slated for a November 2020 release before moving to December, but the winter surge of COVID-19 ultimately crushed those hopes. It was rescheduled to October 1, 2021, then bumped yet again to October 22. That date still holds (fingers crossed!), and Warner Bros. just released a new three-minute trailer showcasing tons of new footage from the film.
MoviesThe Verge

Dune’s latest trailer introduces its all-star cast (and a sandworm)

After months of delays, director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is actually coming out on October 22nd. That means that it’s time for the marketing to start spinning up for the film again, starting with a new trailer — the first in nearly a year — for the upcoming sci-fi epic. The...
MoviesWired

The Stunning New Dune Trailer Is Begging You to See It in Theaters

If you know anything about Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel Dune, besides the fact that it’s kind of extra, it’s that the latest film adaptation has been highly anticipated for a long time. Pretty much ever since David Lynch released his own somewhat ill-fated version in 1984, fans have been asking for a bigger, better Dune film. It’s the white whale of sci-fi—a book so unfilmable everyone wants to try. Perhaps that’s why, when Warner Bros. announced in 2019 that Arrival director Denis Villeneuve would be the next to give it a shot, the general consensus was, “Well, if anyone can do it, he can.” The suspense was real.
MoviesVulture

Dune Trailer: Help Us, Timothée Chalamet, You’re Our Only Hope

Michael Stuhlbarg, Steve Carrell, and now Oscar Isaac? It’s official: Timothée Chalamet’s on-screen daddies rival Lucas Hedges’s moms. Chalamet once again plays a brooding prince, this time in Denis Villeneuve’s epic adaptation of the novel Dune by author Frank Herbert. The space prince Paul Atreides may be having sweet, prescient dreams of Zendaya’s Chani, but in reality, his kingdom is under siege. When his father is assigned to rule the desert planet Arrakis, which harbors a valuable, mind-altering “spice,” Paul is called to defend his kingdom, with help from the native Fremen, Chani’s people, and his intimidating list of special skills, including prescience and computing like an AI. While the ousted House Harkonnen, led by Stellan Skårsgard as the monstrous Baron Vladimir, try to seize the planet back, the humans must also contend with the massive, merciless, nasty-lookin’ sandworms that rule Arrakis from beneath. “I must not fear,” Chalamet whispers Herbert’s famous words. “Fear is the mind-killer. When the fear is gone, only I will remain.” Maybe Dune is the anti-anxiety blockbuster 2020 2021 needed. The film was delayed from last year all the way to October 22, due to COVID-19-related movie theater closures. The many other beautiful and award-winning actors to go interstellar in the film include Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, and Charlotte Rampling. Denis Villeneuve’s transcendental natural settings are coming to a laptop screen theaters near you this October.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

DUNE Trailer Fleshes Out the Story

The new (and maybe final?) trailer for Dune has dropped, this time revealing a lot more of the plot, for those who might be unfamiliar. And I'm guessing that who the studio is trying to attract; they know fans of the book and fans of the David Lynch film and television mini series from 2000 are already on board. I'm a big fan of the Lynch film, and am also looking forward to the Villeneuve. The cast is stacked, they look like they put money in all the right places of production and costume design, effects, and damn those worms look good. With first showings at Venice and TIFF, and wider release in October, the sleeper will awaken. Trailer and character posters below.
Movieskiss951.com

“Jackass Forever” Trailer Is Here… And It’s Everything (WATCH)

The “Jackass” crew is getting old, and they know it. The trailer has dropped for their fourth and final movie, “Jackass Forever”… and it’s everything. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and co are pulling out all the stops before they throw in the towel. The trailer is an ode to the “Jackass” mayhem we’ve come to know and love – and this time, they’re bringing along some celebrity pals, like Eric Andre, Machine Gun Kelly, and Tyler The Creator.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Adam Producer Teases Potential Superman Showdown

While it hasn’t reached the same levels of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s presumed involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home quite yet, by this time next year the chatter of Henry Cavill’s Superman showing up for a cameo appearance in the DCEU’s Black Adam may well have reached similar heights in terms of hype, anticipation and expectation.
Movies/Film

‘The Suicide Squad’ Director James Gunn Reflects on Being Temporarily Fired From ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

Writer/director James Gunn’s ascent to blockbuster filmmaking hasn’t exactly been the smoothest one, to say the least. Many fans woke up one morning in July 2018 to the social media firestorm regarding Gunn and many wildly ill-advised tweets that were disingenuously unearthed by far-right commentators, posts that featured inappropriately crass jokes and made light of topics such as pedophilia and rape. The filmmaker, who only landed on Marvel’s radar in the first place thanks to his intentionally provocative work with schlocky B-movie studio Troma, soon found himself fired by Disney as a result of the backlash.
Moviesepicstream.com

Jason Momoa Defends Comic Book Movies Against Martin Scorsese Comments

It has been some time since Martin Scorsese unleashed his vicious criticism about superhero movies but they have been brought back after Matt Damon echoed his thoughts in a recent interview. However, Jason Momoa isn't having any of it. The Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom star has spoken up to defend comic book films.
MoviesObserver

The ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Trailer Is Here for Blood and “Snacking on Bad Guys”

The latest trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is here, and it’s delightfully chaotic, teasing fans of the first Venom with an action-packed sequel. Since the introduction of the comic character in the first film, audiences have been wondering where his journey would take him next and how his comics rival Carnage would factor into it. Reactions to the initial movie were mixed, with audiences either loving or hating the disorderly conduct of the plot and characters.
MoviesMovieWeb

Nebula & the Guardians of the Galaxy Are Bonkers in Thor: Love and Thunder

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan will reprise the role of Nebula in the MCU several times over the next few sequels and installments, beginning with an appearance in director Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress recently teased the humor in Thor's next adventure, though was quick to clarify that this does not necessarily mean that the aggressively deadpan Nebula will suddenly be cracking jokes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy