Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy comes to Genshin Impact in version 2.1
Mihoyo has announced that Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn will be added as a playable character in Genshin Impact starting in version 2.1. While the crossover character will be exclusive to obtain on PlayStation platforms in version 2.1, Mihoyo notes that you'll be able to play as Aloy on all available platforms once you unlock her thanks to the latest cross-save feature. Additionally, Aloy will be made available in version 2.2 for all players. Mihoyo also states that a special four-star bow for Aloy will be exclusively obtained on PlayStation platforms.www.rpgsite.net
