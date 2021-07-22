Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy comes to Genshin Impact in version 2.1

In the world of online video, from which I hail, focusing on stuff that's new is important, maybe even more so than when using the ancient art of the written word. Simply speaking, you'll just draw more eyes to your channel for longer by talking about the latest releases, trends and previews. That's all well and good, but what happens when release schedules are looking... a little sparse? It can be tricky, especially when there are games to get excited about, but they aren't releasing for a long time and there's very little new information out there about them. However, it's less tricky when you're Zoe Delahunty-Light, who lately has come up with the amazing idea for a video series that puts together behind-the-scenes facts and trivia you might not know, from the games you love the most. And one of the games she loves the most is Horizon Zero Dawn, so you can bet that particular entry to the series is something special.