(Undated) – The Crawford County Health Department is reporting an additional eighteen cases of COVID-19. According to the latest numbers from the CCHD, the current “active” total now stands at sixty-five and there are three currently hospitalized. Public Health experts remind everyone to continue to practice mitigation measures, including handwashing and social distancing when possible, and if you feel sick stay home. The CCHD also reminds the public that the COVID-19 vaccination continues to be the best protection from the spread of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 Delta variant.