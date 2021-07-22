Report: Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Coming in September

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWhile today has been quite busy in terms of Battlefield news given EA just dropped a bomb with Battlefield 2042’s “Battlefield Portal,” it seems some other important nuggets of news have slipped past. One of these is when the Battlefield 2042 open beta is set to start, and apparently, that’s scheduled for September!

