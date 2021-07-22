Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, South Central Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL ST. JOHNS AND SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM EDT * At 745 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over San Marco, or near Jacksonville, moving east at 30 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Unf, Arlington, Ponte Vedra Beach, Sawgrass, Baymeadows, Ortega, Craig Field, San Pablo and Palm Valley.