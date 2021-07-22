Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duval County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, South Central Duval by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL ST. JOHNS AND SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM EDT * At 745 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over San Marco, or near Jacksonville, moving east at 30 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Unf, Arlington, Ponte Vedra Beach, Sawgrass, Baymeadows, Ortega, Craig Field, San Pablo and Palm Valley.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Valley, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Duval County, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Central#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#Coastal Duval#Coastal St Johns#Nws Jacksonville#North Central St#Johns#National Weather Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles bounces back, but falls short of gold

TOKYO — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles fought back her fears and returned to competition Tuesday but fell short in her quest for Olympic gold in the balance beam competition and instead brought in bronze. Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles, 24, overcame a few small wobbles during her routine,...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kathy Griffin reveals past suicide attempt, pill addiction amid lung cancer diagnosis

Kathy Griffin revealed she struggled with pill addiction and thoughts of suicide after receiving backlash for a controversial photo shootin 2017. The comedian, 60, who revealed she is battling stage one lung cancer on Monday, sat down for an interview with ABC News in which she detailed the past four years and the spiral her life took after facing immense backlash after posing with a bloodied, severed head with the likeness of then-President Donald Trump.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Rapper DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy