Popeyes released its newest menu item this week: chicken nuggets. While an announcement like this wouldn’t seem like a big deal at other chains, it’s hard not to think about the sheer chaos the Popeyes chicken sandwich initially caused just two short years ago. Not to mention the tidal wave effect it had on the fast food industry as a whole, because in 2021, we’re still catching up on trying as many chicken sandwiches as we can. Man, my jaws are getting tired.