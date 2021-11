Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins has released a brief statement saying that he and his wife were “heartbroken” following the death of a Laramie County Student on November 5. 13-year-old Makaili James Evans, who was identified through in online fundraising efforts, died after being struck by a vehicle near McCormick Junior High School, in Cheyenne, last Friday morning.

