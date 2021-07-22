Cancel
George Clinton Un-Retires, Hints At Verzuz Performance

By Will Schube
udiscovermusic.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago, George Clinton began what was supposed to be a farewell tour with Parliament-Funkadelic, but when he recently sat down for a new episode of The Rolling Stone Interview, he announced he was finished with any notions of retirement. “I’m gonna pull back from that,” says Clinton, who celebrated his 80th birthday on July 22nd. “I feel good, you know. Got all my bloodwork done with the doctors and all that. I ain’t got no problem. No meds… It’s hello again. You’re gonna have to drag me off.”

