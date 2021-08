Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz has been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in a deal first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN. Cruz, the 41-year-old slugger, has been dangled in trade talks for a few weeks now. He'll slide right into the designated hitter role in Tampa Bay, which will likely force Austin Meadows to play the outfield more. Minor-league pitcher Calvin Faucher is also going to Tampa, while the Twins are receiving Rays' No. 10 prospect Joe Ryan and No. 17 prospect Drew Strotman.