In an effort to better learn how city employee salaries and their overall benefit packages compare to city employees from communities of similar size, the City of Moberly at its July 19 business meeting chose to revisit a contract with The Austin Peters Group (APG) of Overland Park, Kan. to perform a study on this subject for $8,500. APG is a professional marketing survey company that once served the city for market research in 2017, and will compare research data with that of city governments serving communities that are of similar size to Moberly.