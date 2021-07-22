Cancel
Greg Nicotero Teases Down and Dirty Spawn Designs for Todd McFarlane's Reboot

Cover picture for the articleWhile news of Blumhouse's Spawn franchise reboot has been thin on the ground for a long time now, San Diego Comic-Con provided special effects make up artist and co-founder of KNB EFX Group Greg Nicotero the opportunity to give an update on some of the things he has been involved with in the upcoming movie.

