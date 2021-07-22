The Last of Us Fan Offers Video Tour of the HBO Set, Anna Torv Officially Joins the Cast

The ending of Game of Thrones still sticks in the craw of many fans of the series who just didn't like either the ending or indeed the last few episodes building up to it. Whether it was the change of their favorite Daenerys, the ascension of Bran, the anticlimactic demise of the White Walkers...there really was something to annoy and disappoint everyone in some capacity. Just as unimpressed as the fans was the creator of Westeros, George R R Martin, whose novels ended up being overtaken by the TV series to the point Martin is still two books away from the story's end. In a new interview, though, the author gave fans hope that - if he makes it to the end - his ending will differ to that of the show.