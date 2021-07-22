Cancel
The Last of Us Fan Offers Video Tour of the HBO Set, Anna Torv Officially Joins the Cast

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith recent reports suggesting that HBO have been spending Game of Thrones amounts of money on video game based series The Last of Us, there has been no shortage of on-set leaks and the latest set of images and videos have some courtesy of an unlikely source - a fan who managed to just walk onto the set of the show and have a good look around. While there were no cast members in sight, which was terribly unfortunate, there is no doubting that the images are taken on the set and they give a good look at what can be expected when the series arrives.

