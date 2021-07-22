Glen Campbell is LIVE FROM THE TROUBADOUR 7/23

Pre-Order Iconic Live Album From The Legendary Venue Now:. NASHVILLE, TN – When Glen Campbell walked onstage at the Troubadour on West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip on August, 19, 2008, he was even more iconic than the legendary venue that birthed The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Elton John, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt and the Eagles. A Grammy® Lifetime Achievement honoree with three Grammy® Hall of Fame awards for “Wichita Lineman,” “By The Time I Get To Phoenix” and “Gentle on My Mind,” the Arkansas-born musician thrilled the beyond capacity crowd with a mix of his hits and definition-expanding songs by his peers and contemporaries.