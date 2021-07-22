Cancel
Nashville, TN

Country Music Success Stories with Candy O’Terry Podcast Releases Intimate Conversation with Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry Titan, Bill Anderson

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry Titan, Bill Anderson, joined award-winning broadcaster and podcaster, Candy O’Terry and Music City Mentor, Jacy Dawn Valeras on their current episode of their joint podcast project, Country Music Success Stories with Candy O’Terry. Creators Candy O’Terry and Jacy Dawn Valeras sit down with Country music icon, Bill Anderson to discuss his first #1 song in college to co-writes decades later that turned into #1 songs, to 60 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. When they press record, they capture a career and a personal story you might just have to listen to more than once! Country Music Success Stories with Candy O’Terry is well on the way to becoming a success story on its own. Subscribe to the podcast here and listen on all podcast platforms here.

