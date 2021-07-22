Lee Greenwood and Breland Homes Partner with Helping A Hero to Build Home For Special Veteran in Huntsville, Alabama
Wounded Warrior to Receive Home On-Stage During an All-Star Salute. to Lee Greenwood on October 12th at the Von Braun Center. Huntsville, Alabama – Today, Lee Greenwood along with Louis and Patti Breland of Breland Homes announced a partnership with Helping a Hero to provide a custom-built home for a wounded warrior in north Alabama as part of the All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood event. Helping a Hero has launched the “Nominate a Hero” program where the community can nominate a wounded veteran for consideration to be selected as a home recipient. Nomination forms can be found on Helping a Hero’s website at helpingahero.org.www.thecountrynote.com
Comments / 0