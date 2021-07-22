New 'Dune' Trailer Has Timothée Chalamet And Zendaya Waging Intergalactic Battle
The delayed and less-than-desirable rollout of “Dune” took a turn for the better this week with the release of a brand-new trailer. Based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, the science fiction thriller stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, whose family has inherited the responsibility of overseeing the production of “melange,” a valuable spice that can bestow superhuman powers on those who consume it, on the desert planet of Arrakis. Before long, Paul finds himself at the center of an intergalactic power struggle against the rival family House Harkonnen.www.huffpost.com
Comments / 0