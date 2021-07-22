Jayson Tatum Still Wants Bradley Beal to Get a Team USA Medal
Tatum still wants Beal to get a Team USA medal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It was set up to be a great story, two childhood friends from St. Louis who went to the same high school reunited as teammates in the Olympics, as Team USA men's basketball goes for gold. But just days before the U.S. team was set to leave for Tokyo, Japan, Bradley Beal entered health and safety protocol and was quickly replaced on the roster.www.nbcwashington.com
