Jayson Tatum Still Wants Bradley Beal to Get a Team USA Medal

Jayson Tatum and USA Basketball won't be able to win a gold medal this week. A quarterfinal matchup against one of Tokyo's top teams will make it difficult. Spain will take on the USA at 12:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, in the first round for the knockout portion. With a score of 2-1, the Americans finished pool play in second place in Group B behind undefeated France. On Sunday, a draw was held to determine the quarterfinal matchups between the eight remaining teams after pool play.