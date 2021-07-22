8 Communication Exercises That All Couples Should Do on a Regular Basis

At last, you've found someone with whom you completely click. Sparks are flying between you two, and you feel like this person really, truly gets you. The only problem? Your otherwise wonderful partner is bad at communicating — like, serious boyfriend communication issues. Maybe they're awful at responding to texts in a timely manner. Or, worse yet, maybe they get back to you with nothing more than a dreaded, “k.” If this sounds familiar and you’re wondering how to communicate with your boyfriend or girlfriend more effectively, you’re not alone. While some people have no problem expressing their thoughts and feelings, others (like, many others) have a much harder time processing and articulating their emotions. So, what should you do if, and when, you’re dating a bad communicator?