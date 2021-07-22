Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

8 Communication Exercises That All Couples Should Do on a Regular Basis

By Jeremy Brown
Posted by 
Fatherly
Fatherly
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Good communication is the backbone of every relationship. Talking. Listening. Hearing. Couples who communicate successfully have to learn how to say what they’re really thinking and be able to listen openly and actively to their partner. It’s not just about hearing their words, but understanding the meaning and intention behind them. Those who understand this and who regularly work to improve their style are all the better for it. Less confusion and more clarity make for a much happier marriage. And that’s why it’s smart to have some communication exercises for couples in your back pocket.

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Fatherly

Fatherly

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Communication#Mental Health#Psihosensus#Take Root Therapy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

6 Ways to Cope With Loneliness

Loneliness is common and part of the human experience, and many singles struggle with it. Loneliness becomes more manageable when approached with self-compassion. Strategies that involve cultivating connections, practicing gratitude, and seeking out joy can help mitigate loneliness. Single? Lonely? That is 100 percent normal and 100 percent OK. But...
Relationship Advicespring.org.uk

This Relationship Pattern Is Surprisingly Toxic

The pattern can even lead to depression and anxiety. Too much commitment to a relationship can be surprisingly toxic, research shows. While relationship commitment is usually thought of as a good thing, excessive commitment can be damaging. The reason is that being too committed can lead to small things getting...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

4 Red Flags Your Partner Talks To You In An Unhealthy Way

Most of the time you spend with your partner is probably going to involve some form of communication. Whether you're trying to get your joint schedule for the week solidified, or you're having intense conversations about things going on in your relationship — how you and your partner talk to each other can make a big difference in the way your partnership plays out in the long run. That's why knowing how to spot the red flags your partner talks to you in an unhealthy way is crucial.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

4 Relationship Problems Anxious People Have

Anxiety doesn't just affect people internally, it can also create problems in relationships. This isn't the anxious person's fault; nor is it their partner's fault (usually). Once you both understand what's happening, you can be aware of the patterns, why they're occurring, and troubleshoot. Here are some common occurrences. Not...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The US Sun

What is the definition of a narcissist?

NARCISSISTS are perceived to be vain and obsessed with what they see in the mirror, but underneath the mask they can be vulnerable and fragile. Here's everything you need to know about narcissistic personality disorder - including symptoms and treatment. What is narcissistic personality disorder?. The condition is one of...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The 11 Disguises of Low Self-Esteem

Passivity, generosity and other traits we dislike — or like — in others are often not ends in themselves but symptoms of low self-esteem. Low self-esteem's first "disguise" is pretending to be valid and true. Low self-esteem is a painful belief system; sufferers create habits, even entire lifestyles, based on...
Relationship AdvicePsych Centra

What Are Enmeshed Relationships? And How to Set Boundaries

If you’re in a relationship where you always put the other person’s needs first, you might be in an enmeshed relationship. But it’s possible to break old habits and set healthy boundaries. Having a close family or a close relationship with your partner can be a great thing. found that...
Family Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

Parenting A Neurodivergent Child is Hard!

Parenting a neurodivergent child can be exhausting. The stress, the worry, the ongoing lists of extra things to monitor can seem endless. Feeling inadequate, ashamed and guilty are common for neurodivergent parents. Developing a sense of self compassion is the antidote. As a general rule, remind yourself that you are...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Here’s What To Do If Your Partner’s The Worst At Communicating

At last, you've found someone with whom you completely click. Sparks are flying between you two, and you feel like this person really, truly gets you. The only problem? Your otherwise wonderful partner is bad at communicating — like, serious boyfriend communication issues. Maybe they're awful at responding to texts in a timely manner. Or, worse yet, maybe they get back to you with nothing more than a dreaded, “k.” If this sounds familiar and you’re wondering how to communicate with your boyfriend or girlfriend more effectively, you’re not alone. While some people have no problem expressing their thoughts and feelings, others (like, many others) have a much harder time processing and articulating their emotions. So, what should you do if, and when, you’re dating a bad communicator?
Relationship AdvicePsyPost

Surprising study finds no robust evidence couples’ communication quality predicts relationship satisfaction over time

Despite conventional wisdom, communication might not always be key when it comes to relationship satisfaction. New research, published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, casts doubt on the belief that changes in communication predict future changes in relationship satisfaction within romantic couples. “Relationship science has viewed communication as a...
HealthThrive Global

How To Boost Your Self-Confidence In 3 Easy Ways

Do you want to learn how to boost your self-confidence?. Your sense of confidence affects how you live your life even in the simplest ways. When you’re a confident person, it’s easier to trust your judgment, make good decisions, and develop healthy relationships. But when you lack confidence, you feel...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

How to make a long distance relationship work

Prior to the pandemic many people around the world were committed to a long distance relationship out of choice or circumstance. A desire for a greater or more defined separation between day-to-day life and love, work and family commitments, or simply falling for someone in a different city are just a handful of reasons why many people find themselves in a long-distance love affair. But the worldwide halt on travel during the pandemic has meant that many people who might not have originally signed up for long-distance have been forced into this situation in the last 18 months and...
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

How to keep your relationship alive, in five easy steps

We know a lot about the causes of relationship breakups, thanks largely to the work of John Gottman at the University of Oregon. In one 1992 study of couples with nursery-age children his team were able to predict with 93.6 per cent accuracy which pairs would split up within three years. In 2000, another study – this time with newlyweds – saw the team predict with 87 per cent accuracy which pairs would separate within 4-6 years and with 81 per cent accuracy which would go their separate ways within 7-9 years.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

How to Take Your Conversations to the Next Level

Social scripts and guidelines can be helpful, especially when you are unsure of what to do or are uncomfortable in a certain situation. Social scripts and guidelines are limited in helping you to connect, because they don't always fit the situation or person we're talking with. Developing contingent responding will...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How to Practice Acceptance

One of the key ideas underlying acceptance is that difficult emotions are an inescapable part of life. To be more accepting, consider reflecting on your habitual attitude toward yourself and trying to be more gentle. You can also cultivate acceptance by noticing your resistance, questioning your patterns, being mindful, and...
Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

The "Open Mic" Solution

Communication is key in parent-child relationships. Communication gets harder as children grow older. It is always worth the challenge to finds ways of communicating. There we were—my younger self, an eager therapist with my clipboard and matching therapist chair, giving out advice to a mother who could have been my mother and her son, who could have been my brother.
RelationshipsWeirton Daily Times

Couple should pass on helping friend in debt

Dear Annie: My wife and I are in a pickle. We are friends with another couple, “Josh” and “Vanessa.” Vanessa happens to be a teacher at our kids’ school. One day, I was picking up my offspring and started chatting with her. I could tell she was sad and asked her about it. That’s when the floodgates opened.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

How Social Isolation Affects Intimate Couples

Intimate couples can’t meet all their partner’s needs, so they have to rely on support from extended social networks. Intimate relationships without friends in common or acceptance from in-laws are far more likely to fail. East Asian collectivistic cultures come with built-in social networks that are often lacking in Western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy