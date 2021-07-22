Southern California would be back in purple, red tiers if old color-coded system still existed

California has come a long way in the battle against COVID-19. But maybe not as far as many think. Case rates have risen enough in recent weeks that if the state’s old four-color tier system were still in place, Los Angeles County could have just moved into the most restrictive purple tier, where Southern California spent the darkest days of the pandemic, while Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties would likely now be in the second-most restrictive red tier, according to state data updated Thursday, July 22.