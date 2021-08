Selena Gomez is no stranger to red carpet photo-ops. The actor and singer has been smiling for the cameras in public for nearly 15 years ― and in that time, she’s sported quite a range of looks. From vests layered over jeans to Met Gala couture, there’s no vibe Gomez hasn’t tried out. And through it all, she has shown a particular affinity for the classic little black dress.