U.S. surgeon general is alarmed at Florida’s soaring COVID cases. But is DeSantis? | Editorial
It’s enough to make you want to scream. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned Thursday in an interview with McClatchy that Florida is in serious trouble with the delta variant of COVID, the same day that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 12,647 new cases in Florida for July 21 — a number of daily infections not seen in the state since late January, when vaccines were barely available. There were 8,988 cases reported on July 20.www.miamiherald.com
