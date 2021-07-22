Editorial: Many monuments celebrate privilege, but D’mitra Smith mural marks progress
At first, D’mitra Smith wasn’t entirely comfortable when she learned she’d be the subject of a massive mural painted by her mentee, Rima Makaryan, on the side of Sonoma Originals skate shop, in the highly visible Highway 12 corridor. There were others to highlight, she thought, like the Chinese laborers who built our wineries, or the Latinas who take care of so many in the Springs.www.sonomanews.com
Comments / 0