Installed at Sonoma Raceway, fire-spotting camera will monitor Valley

There was a time when forest fires were first reported by “fire-spotters” who lived alone in tower cabins for weeks on end, keeping an eye on the vast carpet of forests that lay before them. The independent, almost monkish job as fire lookout – Jack Kerouac milked a novel out of his experiences on Desolation Peak in the Cascades, Gary Snyder developed his interest in Buddhism and poetry during his stint – has gradually been phased out in the past decades, and is now almost entirely replaced by cameras, satellites and artificial intelligence.