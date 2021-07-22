Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Hire! Philly launches professional networking site to get people back to work

By Leanna Tilitei
Posted by 
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The initiative seeks to differ from job search engines like Indeed and Glassdoor in that it is powered by skills rather than keyword searches.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Search#Search Engines#Philly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Jobsumn.edu

Improving professional networking outcomes for women

Whether held in-person or online, conferences are an opportunity to meet new people. However, networking isn't always easy. New research from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management finds a simple way to make networking easier for women, who often face significant barriers in doing so, especially in fields where they are a minority.
Jobsfreelibrary.org

Launch Your Career with Philly Career Launch

Search for training, join the library at a career fair, or take part in workshops this Fall!. The news these days is filled with stories about the economy ramping up as businesses reopen and people return to work after a year and a half of pandemic-imposed shutdown. The best news is there are a record number of job openings, making this an interesting time to think about your career journey. If you’ve experienced job disruption over the past year, are feeling stuck in a low-paying job, or are just wanting a new or better employment situation—then Philly Career Launch is for you!
Societywpde.com

Hire Me SC launches new tool to help people with disabilities enter workforce

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — A statewide workforce development campaign to increase employment outcomes for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities has launched a free online resource to help families of people with disabilities. The employment gap between those with disabilities in South Carolina compared to those without is 42.2%,...
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

Co-developer of former Greyhound site launches Denver office, hires former Hines executive

The new leader spoke with Denver Business Journal about the firm's plans for the Rocky Mountain region. 2021 Most Admired CEO (Deadline is August 9, 2021) Most Admired CEOs were built for times like these. Their leadership and actions are guiding the region’s organizations through a historic moment. Do you know an executive who deserves the title? Nominate her/him today.
JobsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hiring Managers' Top 3 Resume Pet Peeves—and How to Avoid Them

Resumes are a vital part of the job search — but even one small mistake on your CV could cost you an interview. Some mistakes may even compel a recruiter to toss your resume into the "no" pile before they finish reading it. Nearly 70% of recruiters said resume deal-breakers like missing contact information or an unprofessional email address could cause them to immediately dismiss a candidate from the hiring process, according to a 2018 survey conducted by TopResume, a resume writing service.
Jobssecuritymagazine.com

Calculating your worth during a security job search

Calculating your worth during a job search should be an informed exercise done before interviews start. While a good understanding of the value of your background and experience is critical, it is also important to have some knowledge of the compensation structure of any companies you would like to work for. This information is not always easy to get.
ComputersCollege of William and Mary

W&M Professional Networks Online Networking Hour

Connect with fellow members of the W&M community from all over the world to share your expertise and build your professional network!. Online networking enables you to speed-network no matter where you are in the world. You can sign in from your desktop, smartphone or tablet. The 1:1 text chats are text-based and timed with new optional video and audio capabilities, allowing you to make connections, exchange contact information, and end the hour with several new connections you didn't have before.
JobsNBC Philadelphia

Hiring Managers' Top 3 Resume Pet Peeves—and How to Avoid Them

Resumes are a vital part of the job search — but even one small mistake on your CV could cost you an interview. Some mistakes may even compel a recruiter to toss your resume into the "no" pile before they finish reading it. Nearly 70% of recruiters said resume deal-breakers like missing contact information or an unprofessional email address could cause them to immediately dismiss a candidate from the hiring process, according to a 2018 survey conducted by TopResume, a resume writing service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy