Hire! Philly launches professional networking site to get people back to work

Search for training, join the library at a career fair, or take part in workshops this Fall!. The news these days is filled with stories about the economy ramping up as businesses reopen and people return to work after a year and a half of pandemic-imposed shutdown. The best news is there are a record number of job openings, making this an interesting time to think about your career journey. If you’ve experienced job disruption over the past year, are feeling stuck in a low-paying job, or are just wanting a new or better employment situation—then Philly Career Launch is for you!