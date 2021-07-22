Go.Do.Now. in Sonoma

The full moon rises Friday night into Saturday morning, basking the Valley of the Moon in its silvery light. Greet the goddess with a moderate or strenuous hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park to a viewpoint on Vista Trail or Bald Mountain, and watch the moon rise over the Mayacamas and the sun set over Sonoma Valley. The hike down is into the falling dusk, so bring a flashlight, water, snacks, and extra layers for the evening. The reward will be an inner glow that lasts a month.