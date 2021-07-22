Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Murdaugh double murders: South Carolina investigators release harrowing 911 calls

By Michael Ruiz, Stephanie Pagones
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gfAA_0b5CNx9O00

One night in early June, South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh came home to find his son and wife shot dead near the kennels on their property in Islandton.

Newly released 911 calls reveal the harrowing first moments after Murdaugh discovered his 22-year-old son, Paul, and 52-year-old wife, Maggie, on the ground.

The recordings were released Thursday, weeks after Fox News put in a public records request regarding the June 7 incident.

In rushed, frantic words, Murdaugh tells the 911 dispatcher, "It’s bad."

"I need the police and an ambulance immediately," he tells the dispatcher, his voice cracking. "My wife and child were shot badly."

Early in the call, the dispatcher asks if the victims are breathing.

"No ma’am," Murdaugh replies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRpay_0b5CNx9O00
A vehicle sits in the driveway of a home, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in rural Colleton County, near Islandton, S.C. A mother and son from a prominent South Carolina legal family were found shot and killed on the family's land, and authorities said they have made no arrests in the double homicide case. Maggie Murdaugh , 52, and her son Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot several times and their bodies were found near a dog kennel, Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP) (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP)

When asked if he saw anyone else in the area, he gave the same answer. Was anyone else supposed to be there? "No ma’am" again.

"Neither one of them’s moving."

"What color is your house from the outside?" the dispatcher asks, information that could help responding deputies.

"It’s white," Murdaugh replies. "[But] you can’t see it from the road."

She later asks him to turn the flashers on in his vehicle to help first responders find the kennels, then asks him not to touch the bodies.

"I already touched them to see if they were breathing," he replies.

"OK," she says. "I just don’t want you to move anything just in case they can get any kind of evidence."

As deputies were racing to the scene, Murdaugh repeatedly asked how long they’d be. Then he told the dispatcher he was going to call other family members as he waited for them to arrive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGYKk_0b5CNx9O00

Days later, Alex Murdaugh's 81-year-old father, Randolph Murdaugh III, died of natural causes at his home in Varnville.

The tragedies have stricken the most prominent legal family in the region, which has a lucrative personal injury law firm and boasts three generations of 14th Circuit Solicitors, the top prosecutor for the four surrounding counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hifqb_0b5CNx9O00

But Paul Murdaugh was facing felony boating while intoxicated charges stemming from a crash that killed one of his friends, Mallory Beach, and injured several others in 2019. His father is a part-time prosecutor in the solicitor’s office, which recused itself from the BWI case.

And state investigators said that while looking into the slayings, they found information that led them to reopen the 2015 case of 19-year-old Stephen Smith, who was found dead on a rural road with severe head trauma near another Murdaugh property.

His death had officially been ruled a hit-and-run, although that decision has proven controversial.

"There was no evidence that pointed towards this being a hit-and-run, or a vehicle even being involved in it," former South Carolina State Trooper Todd Proctor, who led the preliminary investigation into Smith’s death, told Fox News last month.

"It looked like it was more staged," he said. "Like possibly the body had been placed in the roadway."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCC4k_0b5CNx9O00

That’s because there were no tire marks in the road or broken car parts that might have fallen off, and Smith did not appear to have slid across the asphalt after an impact.

Police said Smith’s car was found without any gas and that he may have started walking and been hit in the head by the mirror of a passing tractor-trailer.

The link between the Murdaugh slayings and Smith’s death remains unclear.

Alex Murdaugh has not responded to multiple inquiries from Fox News.

Fox News' Griff Jenkins contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
2K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griff Jenkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#14th Circuit Solicitors#Bwi#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
CrimeOnline

Newlywed Shoots Friend on Wedding Day, Accuses Him of Having Affair With Bride: Police

A Louisiana man is facing charges after police say he got married, then shot his own friend the same day. While riding home in traffic after his wedding on Saturday with his wife and a friend afterward, Devin Jose Jones accused his friend of having an affair with his wife. Jones’ friend managed to get out of the car while stuck in traffic on I-10, but Jones allegedly chased him in between cars and shot him in the leg.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Manhunt Underway After Husband Stabs Wife, Leaves Her Bleeding to Death in Driveway: Police

A manhunt is underway for a Minnesota man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in a jealous rage and leaving her to bleed out and die in the family driveway, KMSP-TV reports. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of 44-year-old Eric Reinbold, who has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his wife, Lissette Reinbold, in Pennington County, Minnesota.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Family of Firefighter Found Mysteriously Dead on Cancun Anniversary Trip Claim Police First Said it Was a Homicide: Report

Another family member of a Texas firefighter who was found dead shortly after arriving to Cancun, Mexico, for an anniversary celebration with his wife has spoken about the mysterious incident, appearing to challenge the determination that Elijah Snow’s death was accidental. As CrimeOnline previously reported, Snow, 35, was found dead...
Virginia StatePosted by
CrimeOnline

MISSING: Virginia Woman Last Seen 10 Days Ago

Police in central Virginia are looking for a woman last seen more than a week ago. Chesterfield County Police said that 21-year-old Lisvi Celeste Lopez Garcia may no longer be in the area. The provided a photograph but no further description. She was last seen in the northern part of...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CrimeOnline

Cops Find Car That May Belong to Woman Missing for 3 Weeks

Investigators say they may have found a car belonging to a Bucks County woman who disappeared three weeks ago in Philadelphia. Cassandra Johnston, 26, was last seen at about 5:30 a.m. on July 10, when she left a friend’s home near Philadelphia’s Chinatown neighborhood, as CrimeOnline previously reported. Police reportedly found her phone near her friend’s home — but she had reportedly lost while out with her friend — and released surveillance footage of her car, a gray 2016 Ford Focus, approaching Interstate 95 about 6 a.m. that day.

Comments / 2

Community Policy