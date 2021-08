DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Happy Tuesday morning everyone! We are off to a slightly cooler but still muggy start to the day across the Wiregrass, with current temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Some showers are starting to move into portions of our western counties, and will likely move across much of the area through the rest of the morning, so it may not be a bad idea to have the rain gear handy if you’re going out to work or out and about around town! These showers should move out of the region as we head into the lunchtime hours.