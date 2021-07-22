Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Last of Us TV show finds its Tess in Anna Torv

By Jordan Gerblick
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Last of Us TV show just cast a key character, with Fringe and Mindhunter star Anna Torv set to portray Tess, a friend and accomplice of protagonist Joel. You'll recognize Torv from her starring role in J.J. Abrams' sci-fi series Fringe, which ran from 2008 to 2013. Torv played series protagonist Olivia Dunham, an FBI agent assigned to investigate mysterious, supernatural events linked to experimental occurrences. Torv is also known for playing Wendy Carr (pictured above) in Netflix's Mindhunter, which wrapped its two-season run in 2019.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Luna
Person
Sarah
Person
Bella Ramsey
Person
Pedro Pascal
Person
Anna Torv
Person
Merle Dandridge
Person
Craig Mazin
Person
J.j. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Tv#The Last Of Us#Fbi#Mindhunter#Fbi#Hbo#Fireflies#Asu#Sfx Magazine#Mmorpg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arizona State University
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
GAMINGbible

HBO's 'The Last Of Us' Has Found The Perfect Tess

HBO's star studded adaptation of The Last Of Us is moving and shaking along, and our latest update is that one of the most important characters of the game has been cast. Originally, Tess was intended to be the antagonist of The Last Of Us. As smugglers, Tess and Joel would have been tasked with Ellie's extraction from the Quarantine Zone in order to develop a cure for the cordyceps virus from her innate immunity. However, Tess's brother would have lost his life in the conflict between the smugglers and the military and she would have blamed Joel for the tragedy. In her rage, she would have hunted Joel and Ellie across the country with a ragtag group of henchmen, and eventually caught them after their trip to Salt Lake City.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Anna Torv To Recur As Tess In HBO Series Adaptation – Talesbuzz

Fringe alum Anna Torv has joined the cast of HBO’s The Last of Us in a recurring role opposite Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The series, based on the widely popular 2014 PlayStation game of the same name, hails from Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and The Last Of Us creator Neil Druckmann.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Last of Us’ HBO Series Casts ‘Mindhunter’ Alum Anna Torv

“The Last of Us” series at HBO has cast Anna Torv in a recurring guest star role. Torv joins previously announced series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as well as cast members Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandrige, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlet, Con O’Neill, and Jeffery Pierce. “The Last of Us” series was first announced as being in development at the premium cabler last March, with the show landing a formal series order in November. Based on the video game of the same name, the series takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Last Of Us HBO TV Show Leak Reveals New Set Photos

New set photos of HBO's The Last of Us have surfaced online, not from HBO or anyone involved with the project, but a fan who was apparently able to just walk right up on set of the TV show, which just began production earlier this month. Unfortunately, the photos don't contain anything juicy, like Pedro Pascal as Joel or Bella Ramsey as Ellie, or even Gabriel Luna as Tommy.
TV SeriesCollider

HBO's 'The Last of Us' TV Series May Be Among the Most Expensive Shows Ever Made

The highly-anticipated HBO show The Last of Us, adapted from the popular video game series, will reportedly exceed $10 million dollars per episode. According to local Alberta site CTV News, the series budget is rumored to be in the hundreds of millions — which places the series high on the list of most expensive television shows ever made, among fellow HBO shows such as Game Of Thrones and The Pacific.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Last Of Us - Anna Torv Joins Cast

Fringe alum Anna Torv has joined the cast of HBO’s The Last of Us in a recurring role opposite Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The series, based on the widely popular 2014 PlayStation game of the same name, hails from Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and The Last Of Us creator Neil Druckmann.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Last of Us HBO show: Everything we know so far

We continue to learn about HBO's The Last of Us show, as casting continues to trickle in, and news of a wildly large budget (on scale with Game of Thrones) just rolled in across the desk. The latest news includes casting of one of the game's voice actors, as well as Joel's daughter.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

The Last of Us Fan Offers Video Tour of the HBO Set, Anna Torv Officially Joins the Cast

With recent reports suggesting that HBO have been spending Game of Thrones amounts of money on video game based series The Last of Us, there has been no shortage of on-set leaks and the latest set of images and videos have some courtesy of an unlikely source - a fan who managed to just walk onto the set of the show and have a good look around. While there were no cast members in sight, which was terribly unfortunate, there is no doubting that the images are taken on the set and they give a good look at what can be expected when the series arrives.
TV Seriesvideogameschronicle.com

Here’s the first look at The Last of Us TV series set pics

New photos from the set of The Last of Us TV series show that filming is very much underway. Twitter user @necromonica1 travelled to a street in Alberta, Canada which has currently been redesigned to look like the streets of Austin, Texas. While there, she was able to take photos...
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Last of Us TV show set photos give us a glimpse of what the series will look like

The Last of Us TV show set photos have begun appearing online and it looks as if the crew is currently filming the start of the first game. Thanks to Twitter user @necromonica1 who has posted a series of photos and videos from the set, we’re able to get a sneak peek into the making of The Last of Us TV show. These photos were taken in Fort Macleod in Canada however appear to be set in Austin, Texas due to the police cars that feature an Austin police logo on them.
Video GamesComicBook

The Last of Us TV Show Actor Gifted PS5 for "Research"

HBO's The Last of Us television series might not yet have a release date, but the production appears to have kicked into full gear, and that goes for the actors as well. In order to have the actors better acquainted with the video games upon which the show is based, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann has even gone so far as gifting Gabriel Luna a PlayStation 5 so that he can replay through The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II. Luna is set to portray Tommy, the brother of Joel, in the adaptation. Joel himself is being portrayed by Pedro Pascal.
TV Seriesthegeorgeanne.com

TV Shows Making a Comeback This Summer

This summer we’ve seen the return of popular shows like Rick and Morty, The Chi and Good Girls. It can be hard to keep up with all your favorite shows – especially in the midst of summer plans. Here’s a little guide for more shows to look out for this...
TV Seriesdreamwidth.org

And the next round of TV shows…

Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix, Season 1) - A knockoff Justice League who all got powers in the 30s are trying to deal with their superpowered children in the modern world. Millar was clearly trying his hand at a generational superhero story that was trying to deconstruct the Silver Age (which, honestly, was done better in a bunch of other places), and then translated it to the screen with middling acting, bad wigs, and more attempted gravitas than it deserved. They also spent way too much time having the same conversation about the Code and skipped over all the actual relationship-building among the younger generation. (Netflix cancelled it after one season, so we’ll never find out what the mastermind’s evil plan was, how Hutch was going to find his father, what happened to Skyfox or Blue Bolt, or if Paragon will ever get laser vision.)
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

The Sisterhood finds its new showrunner

HBO Max has found its new showrunner for Dune: The Sisterhood, the upcoming live-action TV series set in the world of the upcoming Denis Villeneuve-directed adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi saga. By deadline, Diane Ademu-John (Chasing Bly Manor) will serve as showrunner on the sisterhood, replacing original showrunner Jon Spaihts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy