The Last of Us TV show finds its Tess in Anna Torv
The Last of Us TV show just cast a key character, with Fringe and Mindhunter star Anna Torv set to portray Tess, a friend and accomplice of protagonist Joel. You'll recognize Torv from her starring role in J.J. Abrams' sci-fi series Fringe, which ran from 2008 to 2013. Torv played series protagonist Olivia Dunham, an FBI agent assigned to investigate mysterious, supernatural events linked to experimental occurrences. Torv is also known for playing Wendy Carr (pictured above) in Netflix's Mindhunter, which wrapped its two-season run in 2019.www.gamesradar.com
