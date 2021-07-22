Blackhawks release their 2021-2022 regular season schedule
CHICAGO – There are a lot of things that have to transpire before they can even get there, so the regular season might not be on the Blackhawks’ minds at the moment. While the team is trying to answer a number of questions about the team on the ice in the draft and free agency over the next month, there is also the internal investigation into sexual assault allegations against former video coach Bradley Aldrich back in 2010.wgntv.com
