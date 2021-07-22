52 tons of trash removed from Myrtle Beach shores after 4th of July
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach officials say beachgoers left behind a mountain of trash after the Fourth of July holiday — 52 tons, to be exact. The debris included garbage and metal recycling, Parks Superintendent J.C. Blackhurst told the city’s Beach Advisory Committee on Wednesday. There was also a “significant amount of glass bottles,” which he said pose a danger to both beachgoers and those who work in the area.whnt.com
Comments / 2