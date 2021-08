Though often overlooked, there are a growing number of ways that the outdoors are becoming more wheelchair-accessible. One way to get outside is to pack up the car, a camper, or even an RV and head for a beautiful campground in one of America’s stunning landscapes. But once you’re there, it is important to know that a wheelchair-accessible campground will be available. Though there are more popping up all across the country, these are just a few of the best with ADA compliance. That means you’ll find accessible bathrooms and showers, plenty of wide parking spaces, tables with long overhangs and paved paths, or the ability to see the sights.