Crowder shares an honest look at his life’s story in the latest episode of the Trevor Talks podcast. The worship leader is still fresh off the release of Milk & Honey, his third album to top the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart. In his appearance on the Trevor Talks podcast, Crowder shared a little bit about the process of writing a monumental album while in quarantine. He also took listeners into a rare look behind the scenes of his childhood, which he spent in rural Texas.