Las Animas County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Las Animas by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 18:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Las Animas FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 656 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced heavy rain in creeks and streams feeding into the Purgatoire River near and west of Stonewall have diminished. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to continue until the water has a chance to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Stonewall. Wilkins Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

