NFL

New York Jets Coach Dead at 58 After Bike Accident

By Brian Jones
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Knapp, an assistant coach for the New York Jets who joined the team in January, died on Thursday after suffering severe injuries from a bike accident in California, the team announced. He was 58 years old. The accident happened on Saturday as Knapp was struck by a car. He was a member of the Jets' new coaching staff led by head coach Robert Saleh.

