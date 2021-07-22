Cancel
Garfield County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PHILLIPS...CENTRAL GARFIELD...EASTERN PETROLEUM...SOUTHERN VALLEY AND NORTHWESTERN MCCONE COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 541 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles south of Hinsdale to 7 miles southeast of Devils Creek Rec Area. Movement was east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Glasgow, Nashua, Fort Peck, The Pines Rec Area, U L Bend Rec Area, Tampico, Hinsdale, Duck Creek Rec Area, Crooked Creek Rec Area, Fort Peck Marina, Devils Creek Rec Area, Hell Creek Rec Area, St. Marie, Brusett, Vandalia, Park Grove, The Bentonite Plant, Haxby, Content and Sun Prairie. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Montana.

alerts.weather.gov

