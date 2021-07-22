Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catron County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Catron, Socorro by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 16:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Catron; Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Socorro County in central New Mexico East Central Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 305 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly to the south. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding across portions of the Datil and Crosby Mountains as well as impact State Road 12. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Datil.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
County
Socorro County, NM
City
Socorro, NM
County
Catron County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Arroyos#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy