Flood Advisory issued for Catron, Cibola, Sandoval, Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 17:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Catron; Cibola; Sandoval; Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Socorro County in central New Mexico Southwestern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico Northeastern Catron County in west central New Mexico Eastern Cibola County in west central New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 516 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to scattered to numerous slow moving thunderstorms with high rainfall rates of one inch or more an hour. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Laguna Pueblo, Acoma Pueblo, Skyline-Ganipa, New Laguna, Mesita, Cubero, San Fidel, McCartys, Cebolletita, National Radio Astronomy Observatory, Alamo, Seama, Paraje, Acomita, North Acomita Village, Acomita Lake, Encinal, Paguate, Bibo and Seboyeta.