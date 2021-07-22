Cancel
Saguache County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Saguache by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 18:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTY At 658 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in open country extending from 8 miles northeast of Moffat to 12 miles southeast of Moffat have weakened. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Localized flash flooding is expected to continue until the water has a chance to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Moffat. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Hidalgo SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 229 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mcauliffe Elementary School, or over North McAllen, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, San Juan, Hidalgo, Palmview, Palmhurst, North McAllen, Sharyland and South McAllen.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy and Sumter. * Through Wednesday evening. * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across north Florida will support periods of locally heavy rain across the region today through Wednesday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts today through Wednesday.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 222 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mission, Hidalgo, Palmview, Palmhurst, Sharyland, South McAllen, Mission Regional Medical Center, Castro Elementary School, Lloyd & Dolly Bentsen Elementary School, Sharyland High School, Mission Fire Station Number 3, Madero, B.l. Gray Junior High School, Mission Fire Station Number 5, Brown Middle School, Veterans Memorial High School, Mcallen Convention Center, Airport Park, Los Encinos Community Park and Rowe High School. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hidalgo FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HIDALGO COUNTY At 256 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mission, Hidalgo, Palmview, Palmhurst, Sharyland, South McAllen, Mission Regional Medical Center, Castro Elementary School, Lloyd & Dolly Bentsen Elementary School, Sharyland High School, Mission Fire Station Number 3, Madero, B.l. Gray Junior High School, Mission Fire Station Number 5, Brown Middle School, Veterans Memorial High School, Mcallen Convention Center, Airport Park, Los Encinos Community Park and Rowe High School. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Citrus, Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 630 PM EDT. Target Area: Citrus; Levy The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. .Heavy rainfall overnight (over six inches in some spots) has caused water levels to rise on the Withlacoochee River. Additional heavy rainfall today is likely to continue to cause the river to rise into flood stage later today. For the Withlacoochee...including SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Warning for the Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon. * From this morning until further notice. * At 5:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 28.8 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning and continue rising to a crest of 29.3 feet this evening. It will then rise to 29.7 feet Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Docks and boat ramps flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.7 feet on 03/20/1998. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Withlacoochee US 41 Dunnello 29.0 28.8 Tue 5 am 29.2 29.7 29.7 29.7 MSG
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 06:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 613 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sullivan City, La Joya, Los Ebanos, Sam Fordyce Elementary School, La Joya City Hall, Jimmy Carter High School, La Joya High School, John F Kennedy Elementary School, Cuevitas, Mcallen and Havana. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Las Vegas Valley, Western Clark and Southern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 to 110. * WHERE...Western Clark and Southern Nye County and Las Vegas Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Jasper County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 18:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Inland Jasper STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF JASPER COUNTY At 726 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Tillman, or near Ridgeland, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Ridgeland, Grahamville, Coosawhatchie, Pineland, Tillman, Tarboro and Switzerland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 108 to 118 expected. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very warm nighttime temperatures will limit heat relief, acting to increase heat stress for those without adequate access to cooling.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy and Sumter. * Through Wednesday evening. * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across north Florida will support periods of locally heavy rain across the region today through Wednesday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts today through Wednesday.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 630 PM EDT. Target Area: Citrus The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. .Heavy rainfall overnight (over six inches in some spots) has caused water levels to rise on the Withlacoochee River. Additional heavy rainfall today is likely to continue to cause the river to rise into flood stage later today. For the Withlacoochee...including SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Warning for the Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 5:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 6.4 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to 8.7 feet Thursday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Arrowhead subdivision floods with water in homes. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.7 feet on 10/23/1995. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Withlacoochee SR 200 Holde 8.0 6.4 Tue 5 am 8.2 8.6 8.6 8.4 MSG
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 17:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 630 PM MST Monday. * At 646 AM MST, stream gauge reports indicated elevated flow above Action Stage in Tonto Creek. Flooding is already occurring or about to begin in Tonto Basin. Impacted crossings include A Crossing, Bar X Crossing, and Store Crossing. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin and Punkin Center. Flooding is occurring along the Tonto Creek.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 06:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 630 PM MST Monday. * At 646 AM MST, stream gauge reports indicated elevated flow above Action Stage in Tonto Creek. Flooding is already occurring or about to begin in Tonto Basin. Impacted crossings include A Crossing, Bar X Crossing, and Store Crossing. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin and Punkin Center. Flooding is occurring along the Tonto Creek.
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures peaking around 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 16:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 630 PM MST Monday. * At 646 AM MST, stream gauge reports indicated elevated flow above Action Stage in Tonto Creek. Flooding is already occurring or about to begin in Tonto Basin. Impacted crossings include A Crossing, Bar X Crossing, and Store Crossing. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin and Punkin Center. Flooding is occurring along the Tonto Creek.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 17:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 630 PM MST Monday. * At 646 AM MST, stream gauge reports indicated elevated flow above Action Stage in Tonto Creek. Flooding is already occurring or about to begin in Tonto Basin. Impacted crossings include A Crossing, Bar X Crossing, and Store Crossing. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin and Punkin Center. Flooding is occurring along the Tonto Creek.
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 15:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Decker Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Fremont The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Decker Burn Scar in Southeastern Chaffee County in central Colorado Western Fremont County in central Colorado * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 349 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Decker Burn Scar. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Bear Creek and Loggy Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Decker Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Decker Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Decker Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations County Road 49 and Bear Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 13:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 630 PM MST Monday. * At 646 AM MST, stream gauge reports indicated elevated flow above Action Stage in Tonto Creek. Flooding is already occurring or about to begin in Tonto Basin. Impacted crossings include A Crossing, Bar X Crossing, and Store Crossing. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin and Punkin Center. Flooding is occurring along the Tonto Creek.
Park County, WYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Park The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Park County in central Wyoming * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 526 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Very heavy rainfall in a short amount of time could cause debris flows of mainly mud and rock especially over Sylvan Pass. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include East Entrance, Pahaska, Sylvan Pass and Sylvan Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Laramie Valley, North Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Laramie Valley; North Laramie Range; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin; Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range; Upper North Platte River Basin .Monsoonal moisture will spread east into portions of south central and southeast Wyoming Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop during the late morning, increasing in coverage and intensity in the afternoon. Some of the showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing rainfall up to an inch per hour. Heavy rainfall over recently burned areas will increase the risk for flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in south central Wyoming, North Snowy Range Foothills, Shirley Basin, Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range and Upper North Platte River Basin. In southeast Wyoming, Laramie Valley and North Laramie Range. * From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Heavy rainfall from showers and thunderstorms will increase the threat for flash flooding in the watch area. * Recently burned areas will be more susceptible to flash flooding, especially in and around the Mullen Burn Scar.

