Special Weather Statement issued for Fergus by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 13:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fergus A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN FERGUS COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 24 miles northeast of Roy, or 25 miles south of Zortman, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Fergus County. This includes Highway 191 between mile markers 86 and 87. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for central Montana.alerts.weather.gov
