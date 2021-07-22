Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 17:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Meade; Perkins THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MEADE AND PERKINS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for Ziebach, northeast Meade, and southeast Perkins counties until 700 PM MDT.alerts.weather.gov
