Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Corson; Dewey The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Corson County in north central South Dakota Northwestern Dewey County in north central South Dakota * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 543 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Thunder Hawk to Faith, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Thunder Hawk around 550 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Keldron, Morristown, Watauga, Bear Creek, Lantry, Eagle Butte and Mcintosh. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH