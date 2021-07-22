Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

ERCOT promises power for the summer during grid reform briefing

By Rudy Koski
fox7austin.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - If you thought your AC unit is working hard now, just wait. A record power demand is expected next week. On Thursday in recognition of that coming heat wave, the Interim CEO of ERCOT made this promise. "We believe next week looks good, based on all of our expectations, all of our forecasts, we believe we have plenty of generation to meet the needs of Texans," said Brad Jones, who manages the state's electrical power grid.

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Power Generation#Winter Storms#Power Plants#Power Generators#Ercot#Ac#Interim#Texans#Jones And#Public Utility Commission#Poles#Daily Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Facebook
Related
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

TC Energy advances 1 GW pumped hydro energy storage project in Canada

Calgary-based TC Energy Corp. said it reached an agreement with the Canadian Department of National Defense that allows for the development of a 1,000 MW pumped hydro energy storage project on federal lands in Ontario. The Ontario Pumped Storage Project, proposed to be built on the Department of National Defense’s...
Energy IndustryPosted by
SlashGear

Orbital Marine Power O2 begins grid-connected power generation

Orbital Marine Power has announced that the world’s most powerful tidal turbine has begun grid-connected power generation at the European Marine Energy Center. O2 is a floating turbine anchored off the Fall of Warness and connected via a subsea cable to the local onshore electricity network. O2 is a 2MW offshore power generation unit.
Texas StatePosted by
Reuters

Texas power grid lowers demand forecast for Friday heat wave

July 30 (Reuters) - The Texas power grid operator lowered its demand projection for Friday on forecasts for slightly less hot weather. Earlier in the day, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates most of the state's grid, projected power use would reach its highest level so far in 2021 on Friday as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners to escape a lingering heat wave.
Kodiak Daily Mirror

New Akhiok power grid online, but energy costs remain uncertain

Akhiok’s new power grid and power plant have been online for a month now, after more than 12 years of planning and fundraising. The station and power grid improvements cost $4.3 million to serve 25 homes, the school building, a clinic and the tribal and city offices. The old system...
Energy IndustryEunice News

PSC working to strengthen the power grid

Commissioner Mike Francis has issued the following press release to inform the residents of Louisiana of the inner workings of the Louisiana Public Service Commission. The PSC does great work but (un)fortunately it can be considered great night time reading for most. The Commission’s goal is to help ensure that utilities provide safe, reliable service at the lowest reasonable cost. The Commission…
Energy Industryfreestonecountytimesonline.com

PUC, ERCOT Provide Update on Summer Preparations

Taking Critical Steps to More Aggressively Manage Grid. In a joint press conference last week, PUC Chairman Peter Lake and ERCOT Interim President and CEO Brad Jones updated Texans on the concrete steps their organizations are taking to improve grid reliability as the hottest days of summer draw near. “As...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

ERCOT stakeholders push back on governance reforms, larger reserve purchases

Stakeholders in Electric Reliability Council of Texas' Technical Advisory Committee pushed back on governance reforms and expanded ancillary services procurement efforts. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. ERCOT's new standard of maintaining at least 6.5 GW of reserves by acquiring higher volumes of ancillary services has...
Birmingham, ALsylacauganews.com

Alabama Power investing in grid technology to keep the lights on

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Severe weather is a fact of life in Alabama, whether it’s thunderstorms, tornadoes, hurricanes or even snow and ice. That’s why Alabama Power is constantly working to improve its system – and investing in grid technology – so customers have power when they need it. When customers do lose power, the company works hard to get the lights back on quickly, with outage times that average 55% shorter than the national average.
Texas Statewincountry.com

Texas power grid passes test, more to come as heat wave lingers

(Reuters) – The Texas power grid passed the first of what could be many tests over the next week by meeting very high demand on Monday without problems as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners to escape the latest heat wave. The United States has been beset by...
Trafficspglobal.com

ERCOT power prices trade in triple digits on heat advisories, natural gas spikes

Despite mixed movement on the Intercontinental Exchange, power prices in ERCOT trended in the triple digits as the US National Weather Service issued heat advisories amid a heat index forecast near 105 degrees Fahrenheit. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. ERCOT North Hub real-time...
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Hitachi ABB Power Grids commissions UHVDC project

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India said on Monday it has successfully commissioned one of India's longest ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission links for Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. The 800 kilovolt (kV) plus 6,000-megawatt (MW) link has the capacity to meet...
Texas StateSan Angelo LIVE!

Is the Texas Power Grid Prepared for the Summer Heat?

AUSTIN, TX – The hottest days of summer are fast approaching and concerns over the power grid are being addressed in Austin. As of Monday, July 26, there are 50,304 MW of demand and 66,746 MW available according to regulators. Following the power grid failure during the historic and deadly...
Texas Statekut.org

ERCOT And Public Utility Commission Promise ‘Wholesale Change’ To Texas’ Electricity Market

Grid regulators are promising an overhaul to Texas’ electricity market in order to prevent catastrophes like February’s statewide power failure. Shelby Webb is an energy reporter for the Houston Chronicle. She told Texas Standard that changes to the energy market will incentivize power companies to invest in improvements and even build new power plants to strengthen the grid. She says the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Texas Public Utility Commission are planning a “wholesale change” to Texas’ electricity market, including pricing. Neither agency has provided many details yet about those changes.
Energy IndustryKTEN.com

ERCOT prepares for hot summer days ahead

(KTEN) -- The CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Texas Public Utility Commission chairman held a news conference Thursday morning to give updates as we head into the hottest part of the summer. They spoke on topics including stabilizing the grid for summer, as well as...
EnvironmentCBS Austin

ERCOT, PUC promises the grid is ready for predicted hot weather

ERCOT says it's ready for next week's predicted hot weather – and the record demand for electricity that's coming. Thursday, the chair of the Public Utilities Commission and the interim CEO of ERCOT talked to reporters about the progress they've made and their expectations for the rest of the summer.

Comments / 2

Community Policy