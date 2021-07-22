ERCOT promises power for the summer during grid reform briefing

AUSTIN, Texas - If you thought your AC unit is working hard now, just wait. A record power demand is expected next week. On Thursday in recognition of that coming heat wave, the Interim CEO of ERCOT made this promise. "We believe next week looks good, based on all of our expectations, all of our forecasts, we believe we have plenty of generation to meet the needs of Texans," said Brad Jones, who manages the state's electrical power grid.