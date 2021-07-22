Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

"The Good Fight" makes the Kafka-esque dream of a People's Court a reality

By Melanie McFarland
Posted by 
Salon
Salon
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTf9k_0b5CLfZy00

Since its second season, each set of episode titles on "The Good Fight" draws its inspiration from other corners of the known universe. Season 2's titles are named after days in Donald Trump's presidency, as if the characters are ticking down a prison sentence. Third season titles are inspired by "Friends"; the fourth's are styled after "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" episodes.

In contrast, the fifth season purposefully adopts a literary vibe, likely because of its spirit coalesces around a piece of literature prized and recommended Mandy Patinkin's "Judge" Hal Wackner: Franz Kafka's "Before the Law."

Wackner is a new character in this universe, a regular guy with no formal legal training who presides over a makeshift courtroom dubbed "the 9 ¾ Judicial Circuit." It is as unofficial as a court gets, situated behind a copy shop and devoted to theatric binding arbitration hearings.

Chicagoans who know about this pop-up version of the People's Court seek justice there because Wacker strives to be fair, actually fair, as opposed to ruling based on legal loopholes and precedent.

Reddick, Lockhart, and Associates partners Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald) would never have heard of Wackner's experiment if not for one of the firm's lawyers being mysteriously summoned, only to discover that other attorneys are actually playing along. It's easy to see why. Wackner is entertaining, a kind of Boomer poet who makes his plaintiffs and defendants shake hands after the resolution of each case and tell the other person, "I respect and love you."

But the lawyers who play along also supports his heartfelt if absurdist interpretation of how the justice system should work as opposed to how it actually does. "A real lawyer will look for reasons why not," Wackner says at one point. "I need someone to look for reasons why."

Hence his advice to a doubting would-be counselor is to seek answers and inspiration in Kafka's puzzling parable, a short work that opens like so:

Before the law sits a gatekeeper. To this gatekeeper comes a man from the country who asks to gain entry into the law. But the gatekeeper says that he cannot grant him entry at the moment. The man thinks about it and then asks if he will be allowed to come in later on. "It is possible," says the gatekeeper, "but not now."

The TL;DR summary of the rest is that the man peeks through the gate to see what's on the other side, only to be thwarted by the gatekeeper, who warns the man that he's powerful. So the man waits until his life is spent, bribing the gatekeeper with everything he has along the way. With his final breath he asks why, if everyone seeks justice under the law, has no one tried to pass through the gate except for him. The gatekeeper replies that the entry was assigned only to the man and tells him he's going to close it.

Only Kafka knew the true meaning of "Before the Law," but the most common interpretation is that legal systems are designed to be impenetrable, to the point that most people would rather accept injustice as a byproduct of an unfair society or bypass it entirely. One of the saddest lines in the work hangs upon a simple, sane notion: "The man from the country has not expected such difficulties: the law should always be accessible for everyone, he thinks . . ."

Every season of "The Good Fight" sends Diane and Liz through a crucible that closely relates to whatever is happening in reality. Season 5 places them at odds due to personal and professional struggles impacting their firm's ecosystem – a workplace enduring the same racial reckoning seizing the rest of the nation.

Neither Judge Wackner nor the 9 ¾ Judicial Circuit appear at all in this week's episode, this season's fifth, but its precepts echo through the main storyline concerning unequal healthcare apportioning during the height of pandemic.

In the season premiere, "Previously On…", we learn that firm's top investigator Jay Dipersia (Nyambi Nyambi) became severely ill with COVID-19 complications, was hospitalized and nearly died. Jay recovers, but now he's a long hauler who occasionally hallucinates, typically manifesting visions of Frederick Douglass and Karl Marx.

Within those hallucinations are real memories of being left to die on a gurney with other patients in what is essentially a holding pen. An overhead shot shows the common denominator among those as ill as Jay: every person is either Black or brown, and all are gasping for breath as masked, hazmat suited men and women check on them occasionally without administering much help.

A case involving a Latinx woman who died of COVID-related illness triggers Jay's memories as he assists in the deposition. Other developments along the way remind him of his unequal status even among his Black co-workers. In other words, this subplot isn't an illustration of the law failing but justice itself falling down.

Other partners starting to rebel against the fact that Diane, a white woman, is one of the two remaining name partners of an African American firm that built its legacy on fighting for civil rights. During Trump's presidency having Diane aboard served as a somewhat insulating effect, despite her being targeted by his cronies.

Diane's whiteness is part of the problem, amplified by her husband Kurt McVeigh's alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection and the careless financial calculus driving their multinational owners STR Laurie. Series creators Robert and Michelle King don't shy away from the bitter irony of a white woman heading a Black firm; in fact, upcoming episodes place the ordinarily empathetic Diane on a self-serving, divisive course of action.

"The Good Fight" plays personal arcs in concert with themes bedeviling the larger world, one in which the Kings' fictional firm and in its people exist. Liz and Diane (and, when they were still with the firm, Lucca and Adrian) sell themselves as champions of progressive values, but plenty of their wealthiest clients exploit people like Kafka's man from the country.

New associate Carmen Moyo (Charmaine Bingwa) does such a bang-up job in representing a crime lord that he gets his sentence overturned. Even Wackner has a questionable backer in David Cord (Stephen Lang) a fictional version of one of the Koch brothers. Cord talks good game, and hires Liz and Diane's firm along the way, but he has a long history of pumping money into destructive political causes. Still, he sees Wackner's court as a start-up opportunity.

Reddick, Lockhart, and Associates accept such business for the same reasons that other top law firms do: to maintain a certain level of cred in the legal community, and for the money, which is the main reason for Diane's name partner status.

Wackner's courtroom is therefore more of a spiritual remedy than a legal one, one part of a larger season arc casting an eye on what justice and injustice look like in the world beyond courtrooms.

Current episodes of "The Good Fight" premiered before the Supreme Court handed down rulings that gutted the Voting Rights Act and weakened unions, each mere previews of how they'll land in upcoming cases involving abortion rights and LGBTQIA+ protections.

As millions of us reel from the implications this sharply conservative court will have on the United States legal system for generations, this new season offers a type of intellectual escapism – specifically, through Wacker's part of the story. The 9 ¾ silliness lightens the overall mood, what with Wackner's insistence that plaintiffs and defendants wear head to toe costumes to prevent unconscious bias from influencing his decisions. But that's also in line with "The Good Fight" dedication to providing catharsis to its politically exhausted viewers.

This new season's episode titles, by the way, link together as a larger fable. "Once There Was a Court . . .," "And the Court Had a Clerk . . ,." "And the Clerk Had a Firm . . ." "And the Firm Had Two Partners . . ." Writers recognize this as a story spine, a means of organizing concepts into a workable narrative, or simply breaking through creative blocks.

Kafka employs a version of that structure in "Before the Law" while obscuring any single obvious moral. Maybe that was his way of acknowledging that sanctioned justice systems never work neatly.

Seizing onto Wacker's takeaway is more optimistic. The law should always be accessible for everyone, and true justice along with it. Most of "The Good Fight" demonstrates the ways these elude us, despite Diane and Liz's noblest efforts. Can you blame them for daring to believe in Wackner's fantasy of how an ethical and righteous world should behave?

New episodes of "The Good Fight" debut Thursdays on Paramount +.

Comments / 0

Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franz Kafka
Person
Mandy Patinkin
Person
Christine Baranski
Person
Kafka
Person
Audra Mcdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good Fight#A People S Court#Chicagoans#The People S Court#Associates#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
POTUSPosted by
Salon

Terrorism expert Sara Kamali on Jan. 6, white nationalism and the rise of "Vanilla ISIS"

Contrary to what many observers have suggested, Donald Trump's attack force that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was not really a "mob." At its core was a group of terrorists who wanted to kill members of Congress they deemed to be Trump's enemies, with the goal of nullifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. They may have come close to achieving that objective.
TV Seriesc21media.net

The Good Fight goes on at Paramount+

ViacomCBS-owned streamer Paramount+ has renewed original series The Good Fight for a sixth season, with the show currently four episodes into its 10-part fifth run. The series is a sequel to CBS drama The Good Wife, which ended in 2016. It centres on three women working for an African American-run law firm in the US and their fight for social justice.
New York City, NYPosted by
Salon

"Broke" and abandoned: Rudy Giuliani is reportedly now getting the cold shoulder from Trump

Donald Trump is continuing to rake in the cash from supporters while shrugging his shoulders at the people who failed to secure him a second term. Despite boasting a war chest of more than $100 million, Trump is reportedly refusing to extend any help to his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is now struggling under a mountain of legal fees that could leave the former New York mayor entirely broke. According to The New York Times, Trump raised a whopping $102 million in the first half of 2021. Salon reported last month that he has been relatively frugal in his spending habits, opting to not direct any of the money toward his election conspiracy efforts, including the GOP-backed recounts in Georgia, Pennsylvania, or Arizona.
Posted by
The Hill

Mary Trump: My uncle 'revealed the Republican Party to be what it is'

Former President Trump 's niece Mary Trump , a prominent critic of his, on Monday said that he "held up a mirror" and "revealed the Republican Party to be what it is." "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin asked Mary Trump to expand on what she meant when she wrote in her new book that critics who say her uncle does not represent the U.S. are wrong.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

AOC is right: Biden's infrastructure bill isn't a win without an expansion of the eviction ban

President Joe Biden and Democratic leadership are glowing with pride about a major infrastructure bill. It's bipartisan and therefore gets gushy praise from the Beltway press. Even voters, who don't really care about bipartisanship, care about shoring up crumbling American infrastructure, so the bill is a win in that department for Biden and the Democrats. But while Democrats hyped their still-fragile victory on moving that bill forward, another crisis threatens to steal the top headlines.
EntertainmentCourthouse News Service

Unhappy at Fox News

MANHATTAN — An associate producer at Fox News claims in court that he is among the ranks of young male Fox employees to suffer sexual harassment at the hands of Judge Andrew Napolitano. Piling on, the plaintiff says Fox host Larry Kudlow is a boor to work for, and that the show's new executive producer is on a mission to replace every male staff member with a woman.
talesbuzz.com

90 Day Fiance viewers are questioning Natalie and Julia’s friendship

Natalie Mordovtseva is currently struggling within her marriage to Mike Youngquist on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? but she has found an ally with her Seattle friend, Juliana. Almost immediately, fans started to question the basis of this relationship, especially after an extremely revealing conversation between the two. TLC...
POTUSPosted by
Salon

So, hey, it's August — is Trump being "reinstated" as president or what?

The highly anticipated month of August is finally here, but so far Donald Trump has yet to be reinstated as president. Many in TrumpWorld have been led to believe — and pushed others to believe — in a grand and "inevitable" to nullify the 2020 election due to baseless claims of fraud, Trump remains far from the reins of power in Washington. Admittedly it's very early in the month, but the prospects for any sort of Trump reinstatement, powered by a thus-far-imaginary Supreme Court decision, are fading more and more with each passing hour.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Salon

As Delta wreaks havoc, Biden faces growing pressure to force big Pharma to share vaccine recipes

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. With a proposed patent waiver for coronavirus vaccines still mired in fruitless talks at the World Trade Organization, U.S. President Biden is facing growing calls to use his legal authority to force pharmaceutical giants to share their vaccine recipes as governments around the world race to combat the fast-spreading Delta variant.
Politicslareviewofbooks.org

Frederick Douglass and the Trouble with Critical Race Theory

ONCE A SPECIALIZED SCHOOL of thought developed in law schools, critical race theory (CRT) has become a favorite wedge issue for the Republican Party. During the final months of his presidency, Trump warned that CRT was infiltrating American schools and ordered a halt to what he claimed was CRT-inspired diversity training in federal agencies. Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, regularly refers to CRT as a Marxist plot to undermine the nation, and Christopher Rufo, director of the Center on Wealth and Poverty at the conservative Discovery Institute, terms it “a grave threat to the American way of life.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Salon

"Both sides" journalism isn't even journalism — at this point, it's Republican propaganda

The first witnesses in the House select committee's investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack last week were clear about what its goals ought to be. Officer Harry Dunn put it most bluntly: "Get to the bottom of what happened. "If a hit man is hired and he kills somebody, [the] hitman goes to jail. But not only does the hitman go to jail, but the person who hired him does. There was an attack carried out on Jan. 6, and a hitman sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of that."
PoliticsSun Chronicle

Larry Ruark: The revisionists are at it again

After our Civil War ended in 1865, various former Confederates as well as sympathizers with the Confederate cause — rebel, secessionist — took to revising the history leading up to the war. They created the fiction of a noble “lost cause.”. For them, secession and the Civil War had nothing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy