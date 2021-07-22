The Most Watched Netflix Movies Ever
During their quarterly earnings report, Netflix revealed which of their recent movies had made the biggest impact on their audience. As it turns out, two of spring 2021’s films became among the most-watched titles in Netflix’s history. They were Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie, and Fatherhood, the parenting dramedy starring Kevin Hart. They’re now the eighth and tenth most-watched Netflix original movies in history, respectively.943litefm.com
