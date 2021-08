The Notre Dame football team is coming off another appearance in the College Football Playoff, but where does CBS Sports rank them to start the season. We are inching ever so close to the 2021 college football season, as it is officially August, and we will get some games this month. Of course, the Notre Dame football team kicks off their season on September 5, when they travel down to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles in a Sunday night matchup.