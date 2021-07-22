Cancel
Phoenix Suns: A Thank-You Letter to Point Gaurd Chris Paul

By Thomas Scott
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh Chris Paul, what a season it was for you and the Phoenix Suns. We all fell into a trance while watching the “Point God” dribble circles around defenders before pulling up for mid-range beauties this year. Everything from the impossible shot he hit to snap the New York Knicks’ nine-game winning streak, to the 41-point scoring barrage he catapulted us to the NBA Finals with, it left us Suns fans with nothing but love for Paul.

