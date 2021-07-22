Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Review: Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season Two Episode Eight “…been Daisy Buchanan”

By Heather Cook
mxdwn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn season two episode eight of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is on trial. Well, maybe not literal trial, but she’s playing the character of Daisy from The Great Gatsby in an English class mock trial. The goal? Prove that she never murdered Jay Gatsby. However, this task might be harder than it seems considering how distracted she is by all the annoying flirting coming from her group project partners, her ex-boyfriend Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison, Tag) and his now-girlfriend Aneesa Qureshi (Megan Suri, Atypical).

television.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Person
Darren Barnet
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Swimming#Never Have I Ever#The Great Gatsby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ Is a Very Good Teen Comedy With Very Frustrating Voiceovers

“Never Have I Ever” is a great teen comedy — with one glaring, omnipresent exception. Three episodes into the second season, a new voiceover (briefly) takes over the Netflix show. “You might be wondering, ‘why is old Geegers taking time out of her busy sched to narrate the story of a 16 year-old boy?’” supermodel Gigi Hadid asks the audience as resident teen heartthrob Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) broods in his garage. “Believe it or not, I relate to this kid.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Never Have I Ever is TV's best teen show because it aims for relatability over sensationalism

"It’s a tricky feat to be as sweet but also as smart and observant as Netflix’s Never Have I Ever," says Kevin Fallon. "That’s important praise because of the fact that it actually feels like you’re watching teenagers and their bubble-boiling lava field of emotions, anxieties, and mistakes unfold on screen. And it’s done without losing the television filter—wittier dialogue than anyone would ever actually speak, slightly exaggerated circumstances—that makes watching TV, well, fun. It’s kind of funny that the second season of Never Have I Ever came out last weekend amidst what seems to be Gossip Girl reboot mania. The two series are like polar opposites of the teen TV spectrum. There’s always been pop-culture tension between teen soap provocateurs like Gossip Girl—and The OC, Dawson’s Creek, and Beverly Hills, 90210 before it—and the more grounded fare, sometimes dismissed as juvenile, like Never Have I Ever." Fallon adds: "Real and relatable are interesting concepts when it comes to teen series. While Never Have I Ever doesn’t shy away from the realities of partying, sexually active teens, it’s hardly the pearl clutcher that’s become the de facto depiction of Gen Z on TV in the likes of Riverdale, Euphoria, Generation, or, now, the Gossip Girl reboot. Is it more realistic to portray teenagers as having narcotic-fueled orgies in between sneaking into clubs, lying about their ages on sex apps, and throwing raves so gritty and depraved you’d think you accidentally turned on a Tarantino movie? Or is the sunny universe of Never Have I Ever—or, in a similar vibe, Netflix’s Sex Education—a more informative reflection of the times? As if the youths weren’t already terrifying enough, the impossibility to discern an accurate picture through pop culture makes them all the more intimidating." ALSO: Never Have I Ever is a s how about nerds that doesn't do justice to nerd culture.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 Predictions to Get You Ready for More of Devi's Antics

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Never Have I Ever. Season 2 of Never Have I Ever leaves off with one whopper of a cliffhanger. Devi finally chooses Paxton, though Ben is left wondering if maybe he still has feelings for Devi after all. Devi's mom, Nalini, is grappling with the idea of dating again. And Devi's cousin Kamala runs out on her fiancé and his family as she seemingly realizes she's more of a feminist than she thought.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Never Have I Ever Season Two and the Beauty of Tearing Up the “Immigrant Mom” Trope

When Never Have I Ever debuted on Netflix last spring, I wasn’t alone as an Asian American woman who found the premise thrillingly relatable: A 15-year-old girl pursues the swim team’s mixed-race abs god while navigating her identity as the daughter of immigrants, and wholesome chaos ensues. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the show fit neatly into Netflix’s echelon of diversely cast rom-coms (think To All the Boys I Loved Before and Sex Education). Kaling herself had put out an open call to Desi girls worldwide for the show, with newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan beating out 15,000 respondents to nab the lead role of the naive but gutsy Devi Vishwakumar.
TV SeriesCollider

'Never Have I Ever' Stars Darren Barnet & Jaren Lewison on Season 2's Big Twists and Where They Hope Season 3 Goes

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 2 finale of Never Have I Ever, “...been a perfect girl.”]. Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, who’s also the showrunner, the Netflix original coming of age comedy series Never Have I Ever follows Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), as she continues to deal with all of the drama at home and in high school. Juggling new romantic relationships with new friends and still trying to channel her rage in a healthier way, Devi definitely makes mistakes but she also learns from them while, at the same time, pushing those around her to want more for themselves.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Never Have I Ever’ Cast Breaks Down Season 2’s Biggest Storylines

Spoiler Alert: Do not read if you have not yet watched Season 2 of “Never Have I Ever,” on Netflix. Within hours of the second season debut of Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever,” fans began tweeting that they’d binged all 10 episodes of the Netflix YA comedy in one sitting. Even Megan thee Stallion, who is name-dropped in the new episodes, posted that she’s been watching the show.
TV ShowsPosted by
Distractify

Darren Barnet’s Career Could Skyrocket Thanks to 'Never Have I Ever'

Netflix's hit series Never Have I Ever has a cast full of young breakout stars. Among them is Darren Barnet, who plays high school heartthrob Paxton Hall-Yoshida. He has not only turned heads in the show as his on-screen character, but people are taking notice IRL too. So what else has Darren Barnet been in outside of the show that you might know him from?
CelebritiesPopSugar

Never Have I Ever's Richa Moorjani: "Kamala's Style Is Almost a Reflection of My Own Style"

Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever has become a runaway hit, and along with the show, so have its stars like Richa Moorjani, who plays Devi's cousin Kamala. There were many things about the first season that personally resonated with me being an Indian woman, and I know I wasn't the only South Asian who was excited to finally see some sort of representation of our culture on TV. With the second season now out on Netflix, I spoke with the actress to learn more about her role on the show and her character's onscreen style.
TV SeriesCollider

'Never Have I Ever' Season 2: Lee Rodriguez & Megan Suri on Who They Want to Narrate Their Lives

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 2 finale of Never Have I Ever, “...been a perfect girl.”]. Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, who’s also the showrunner, the Netflix original coming of age comedy series Never Have I Ever follows Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), as she continues to deal with all of the drama at home and in high school. Juggling new romantic relationships with new friends and still trying to channel her rage in a healthier way, Devi definitely makes mistakes but she also learns from them while, at the same time, pushing those around her to want more for themselves.
TV SeriesNewsweek

'Never Have I Ever' Cast Ages: How Old Are the Stars of the Netflix Drama?

Never Have I Ever Season 2 is streaming on Netflix now and is tightly holding onto the top spot in the Netflix top 10 worldwide. The new series sees Devi (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) get herself in some sticky situations once again. Not only is she dating two boys at the same time, but she is also juggling everything else teenage life has to throw at her.
Celebritiesj-14.com

Exclusive‘Never Have I Ever’ Newcomer Megan Suri Reveals the Reason She’s Team Paxton

Who’s it going to be? Even the Never Have I Ever stars are torn when it comes to being on Team Paxton or Team Ben!. “I feel like for Aneesa’s sake, I almost have to say Team Paxton just so that Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) stays with him,” Netflix newcomer Megan Suri tells J-14 exclusively. The 22-year-old actress made her Never Have I Ever debut during season 2 as new student Aneesa, who finds herself in the middle of Devi’s love triangle after starting a fling with Ben (Jaren Lewison).

Comments / 0

Community Policy