Rhombus Energy Solutions to Showcase New Products for EV Charging at Five Tradeshows Over the Next Six Months
Events will include live product demonstrations and briefings for new and existing customers. Today, Rhombus Energy Solutions is announcing its tradeshow sponsorship schedule through January 2022. Rhombus will participate in five in-person transportation tradeshows over the next six months, and will introduce new products at several of these shows. The tradeshows that Rhombus will sponsor during this time include:www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0