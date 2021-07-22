Rhombus Energy Solutions to Showcase New Products for EV Charging at Five Tradeshows Over the Next Six Months

The following are just some of the products and services that will be on display during the 2021 AHRA meeting in Nashville, TN. TechGate Auto from Aegys is an advanced warning system for controlling access to the MRI room. Warning messaging is effectively communicated through the utilization of bright, dynamic, color changing LED barrier arms which extend across the opening to the MRI room. These barrier arms are rotated into position automatically by activation from MRI conditional remote transmitters or by the transit of anyone into or out of the room. Unlike plastic chains or retractable belts that require manual latching each and every time, the TechGate Auto self deploys ensuring effective hazard warning and access control at all times. "Caution Barriers" are now recommended by the American College of Radiology to protect the MRI room entrance when the door to the MRI room is open.