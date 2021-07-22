Cancel
Duke Energy helps Vigo County Sheriff’s Office fill a void

By DeSherion McBroom
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After the Vigo County K-9 was recently killed in an accident, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office was gifted funds to help them replace their fallen K-9. Duke Energy presented the Sheriff’s Office with a check for $15,000 help purchase another K-9 officer. Vigo County Sheriff’s detective and K-9 commander Larry Hopper says untrained dogs can cost anywhere from seven to $10,000 and to have Duke’s Energy’s support is amazing.

